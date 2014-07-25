13 Delicious Twists on Classic Lunches

Twist:

Peanut Butter and Pear Sandwich

Swap out sugary jelly for naturally sweet pears, raisins, and honey. Pears break up the monotony of traditional PB&J by adding crunch to every bite—and a dose of filling fiber and antioxidants.

Ingredients: Peanut butter, whole-wheat bread, raisins, pears, cinnamon, honey

Calories: 525

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter and Pear Sandwich