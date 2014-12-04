13 Delicious Holiday Cookies Under 100 Calories

Here's a fact that may boost your spirits: today is National Cookie Day. It's a happy coincidence considering the holidays are upon us. Really, what better time than now to nosh on these sweets?

While Santa would approve of indulging in a few cookies, some holiday favorites can rack up the calories and fat after just a few bites. Thankfully, there are a few tasty and festive recipes you can enjoy with less guilt.

Get to baking with these 13 treats—6 of them have about 60 calories per cookie or less!

Apple Pie Tassies

Calories: 39

Thanks to the apples in this dessert, you'll get a little boost of filling fiber to keep snacking to a minimum. Plus, it's low in the bad stuff, like sodium and cholesterol. Get the recipe: Apple Pie Tassies







Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats

Calories: 43

If you can't get enough of the rich taste from your morning brew, this coffee-inspired cookie is your perfect sweet. Unsweetened cocoa powder helps cut down the sugar. Get the recipe: Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats





PB&J Thumbprints

Calories: 44

Thumbprints are a holiday staple no one can resist. Satisfy your craving in a healthy way with this peanut butter and jelly twist on the classic. Get the recipe: PB&J Thumbprints





Gingerbread Sparkles

Calories: 51

Need something to serve at a holiday party? Not only is this cookie low in calories and fat, but the red and white sparkles add a festive touch. Get the recipe: Gingerbread Sparkles





Snickerdoodles

Calories: 54

You can't go wrong with a batch of snickerdoodles. Not only are these tasty cookies easy to make, but the cinnamon dusted on top is good for your heart, too. Get the recipe: Snickerdoodles





Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Calories: 61

Two reasons to grab this snack: There's only two grams of fat per cookie, plus soothing ginger can help fight inflammation. Get the recipe: Ginger-Molasses Cookies





Decorated Sugar Cookies

Calories: 69

Sugar cookies always seem to pop up around the holidays, but this simple sugar cookie dough recipe is perfect for people who don't like buying the packaged stuff. Get the recipe: Decorated Sugar Cookies





Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Calories: 70

The minty taste of peppermint isn't just for candy canes: It also complements a batch of chocolate cookies. Thanks to sugar-free candy and calorie-free sweetener, this recipe is diabetic friendly too. Get the recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies





Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

Calories: 75

The ingredients in this treat (including oatmeal) pack flavor and nutrition. You'll get antioxidants from the cranberries, filling fiber from the oats, and omega-3 fatty acids from the walnuts. Get the recipe: Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies





Linzer Thumbprints

Calories: 87

Another way to spice up your thumbprints this holiday season: add hazelnuts, cinnamon, and lemon juice for a fresh take. Get the recipe: Linzer Thumbprints





Cinnamon Streusel Crisps

Calories: 87

Take your sugar cookies to a whole new level this year with cinnamon, pecans, and a bit of nutmeg. It's your favorite spices on an edible platter. Get the recipe: Cinnamon Streusel Crisps





Mocha Cookies

Calories: 90

Love the taste of coffee, but not crazy about the nuts in the Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats above? Then this simplified cookie recipe is right up your alley. Get the recipe: Mocha Cookies





Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies

Calories: 92

Who doesn't love oatmeal cookies around the holidays? The best thing: these have walnuts, which are high in the heart-healthy omega-3 fat alpha linoleic acid. Plus, decadent chocolate chunks. Get the recipe: Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies

