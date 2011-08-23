13 Delicious Fall Pies
Red Wine-Poached Pear Galette
Pears are great for fall, but these are brimming with flavor after being poached in red wine.
Ingredients: dry red wine, granulated sugar, whole star anise, Anjou pears, Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough, All-purpose flour, egg, turbinado sugar, kosher salt, mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar
Calories: 264
Gluten-Free Pecan-Pepita-Cranberry Tart
Cranberry and pumpkin seeds just scream fall, which will make this tart a new star in your end-of-the-year dessert repertoire.
Ingredients: gluten-free flour blend, granulated sugar, kosher salt, cranberries, honey, pecans, pumpkin seeds, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract
Calories: 286
Matcha Custard Pie
Not only will this creamy green pie sate your matcha craving, but there's also the amazing pops of flavor from the pomegranate seeds.
Ingredients: Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough, All-purpose flour, granulated sugar, cornstarch, matcha powder, kosher salt, whole milk, heavy cream, eggs, Greek yogurt, pomegranate arils
Calories: 287
Vegan Gingered Apple Pie
No dairy, no problem! The spiced fruit filling gets fresh a pop of flavor from some freshly grated ginger.
Ingredients: Vegan Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough, All-purpose flour, rolled oats, kosher salt, whole-wheat pastry flour, light brown sugar, cold vegan butter, Pink Lady apples, fresh ginger, cinnamon, Vanilla coconut milk
Calories: 232
Chocolate-Butternut Squash Pie
This tasty pie may be made out of squash but evaporated milk keeps it creamy.
Ingredients: Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough, All-purpose flour, butternut squash, evaporated milk, light brown sugar, cornstarch, vanilla extract, kosher salt, eggs, bittersweet chocolate, Whipped cream, Chocolate shavings
Calories: 260
Orange-Turmeric Sweet Potato Pie
Classic sweet potato pie gets a vegan twist with this delicious recipe. Plus it packs a ton of great-for-you turmeric.
Ingredients: Vegan Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough, All-purpose flour, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, fresh turmeric, ground turmeric, orange zest, kosher salt, cinnamon, eggs, Orange peels
Calories: 204
Whole-Wheat Pie Crust Dough
Give all your pies a healthier base with this whole wheat crust.
Ingredients: whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, kosher salt, unsalted butter, apple cider vinegar
Pies made perfect
Happy holiday baking starts here: one goof-proof crust and five delicious (and shockingly light!) fillings.
Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Cheese Pie
This scrumptious version of cheese pie calls for creamy mascarpone cheese and is topped with naturally sweet roasted grapes, which contain heart-healthy phytochemicals (plant chemicals).
Classic Apple Pie
With less than 300 calories per slice and loaded with fresh, tender slices of apple, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet-tooth, without expanding your waistline.
Sweet Potato Pie With Pumpkinseed Crunch
Full of the antioxidant beta carotene and high in fiber, sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich (and delicious) superstar all by themselves. In this dessert, a touch of maple syrup and a few spices turn this tuber into a tasty pie filling. Bonus: Pumpkinseeds are high in protein and a good source of iron and B vitamins.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie
Bittersweet chocolate gives this pie its rich flavor—splurge on a high-quality variety with at least 60% cocoa to get an antioxidant boost. Slightly sweet and with a subtle crunch, toasted hazelnuts are the perfect pairing and contain a healthy dose of potassium and vitamin E.
Pear-Cranberry Pie With Granola
You (and your heart!) will love this refreshing combo of sweet pears and tangy cranberries. Pears are a great source of dietary fiber, including the soluble fiber pectin, which helps control blood cholesterol. And don't forget the whole-grain oats in the topping—these have been found to significantly lower blood pressure and regulate blood sugar levels.
Perfect Pie Crust
Are you pie-phobic? Nix your fear of holiday baking with our no-fail piecrust. The cream cheese in the dough lends it elasticity, which means it won’t crack and crumble when you roll it out. And the whole-wheat flour not only tastes great but also ups the good-for-you quotient. (You can use a store-bought crust, too.)
Pie Dough 101
• To make ahead of time: Form dough into a 5-inch disc; wrap well in plastic wrap. Dough can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before rolling out.
•To freeze: Wrap dough well in plastic wrap, and freeze up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator 4 hours or overnight before using.
•To make a basic crust edge: Fold the overhanging dough under to form an edge; press the dough into the rim of the pie plate slightly.
•For store-bought crust: Look for one that has no trans fat. Roll out according to package directions, then follow our instructions for baking.
