12 Ways to Celebrate National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

Wednesday is National Women’s Health & Fitness Day, a nation-wide effort to focus attention on the importance of regular exercise and healthy living for women. There will be local events all over the country, from a talk on healthy aging by a doctor in Michigan to free Kettlebell demos and Zumba classes in New Jersey.

Don't have the time to sign up for an event? Feel free to throw your own celebration with these good-for-you healthy moves:

1. Try a new sport. Spinning in the pool? Why not? Mixing up your workout can be good for your bod.

2. Get your thyroid checked. A sluggish or hyperactive thyroid can wreak havoc on your concentration, mood, and weight—-and can go undetected for years.

3. Eat some superfoods! You may not be Superwoman (well not every day), but you can eat superfoods. We’re talking broccoli, apples, turnips—-and lots of other good stuff you can find at your local farmer’s market. Try superfoods that can help you lose weight, fight colds, boost your heart health, and even live longer.

4. Take a nap. You know it’s good for you, so here's how to power-nap like a pro. New research is shedding light on the health benefits of sleep, which is good for your heart, mind, weight, and more.

5. Ask a friend to work out. Not only will exercising be more fun, but research has shown that working out with a pal can help you stay motivated and lose more weight than those who go solo.

6. Give yourself a healthy beauty treatment. Try these DIY food facials or find out how to check yourself for skin cancer.

7. Eat for your bones. A healthy diet can go a long way towards helping you get enough calcium and vitamin D to keep your bones healthy and strong.

8. Stay hydrated. Not a fan of the 8-glasses-of-water-a-day rule? Try these 15 juicy, water-filled foods.

9. Toast up some squash seeds! Chock full of nutrients and crunch, these little seeds will become a healthy addiction. Here's how to toast squash seeds, which are rich in iron, fiber and zinc.

10. Rub out stress with a massage. While a little bit of stress is fine for the body, prolonged stress can take a toll on your body, including weight gain, hair loss, and blood sugar swings.

11. Give your back a break. Try lightening up your bag, or making other changes to help your back. And don't forget to add back-strengthening moves to your workout to stop problems before they get started.

12. Eat some chocolate. May we suggest these chocolate ricotta muffins? Not only does chocolate (the dark kind) have all sorts of health benefits, letting yourself savor the foods that give you pleasure is one of the healthiest things a woman can do, according to Sue Ann Gleason of Consciousbitesnutrition.com.