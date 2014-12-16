Eating these mini cabbages may just help you fight a cold this fall. In addition to being packed with fiber and cancer-fighting phytonutrients, Brussels sprouts run high in vitamin C at 74.8 milligrams a cup. It won't prevent the sniffles completely, but vitamin C has been shown to reduce the length of cold symptoms. Though the bitter taste of Brussels sprouts tends to scare some people away, heating them up can make a huge difference in flavor. "I would roast them with olive oil," Gans says. That will help bring out the sweetness. (You can make these 12 other veggies taste better too.)

Try this recipe:Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan and Pine Nuts