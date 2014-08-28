11 Reasons to Get Excited About Fall

Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and you may be little bummed that summer is unofficially over. Here's the good news: fall is coming.

In case months of swimming, tennis-playing, and general shorts-wearing has made you forget why fall is one of the greatest seasons, we've rounded up a few autumn favorites that are sure to leave you with the warm and fuzzies.

1. Crisp, outdoor workouts.

Is she on an endorphin high, or an I'm-not-sweating-through-my-shirt-anymore high? Either way, this is exercise bliss.

RELATED: Your Slim and Strong Walking Workout

2. The long-awaited marathon season.

Photo: healthylivingholly.com

Another plus: The colder the weather, the less heat stress on your body. If you're going long this fall, check out Health’s marathon training program or half-marathon guide to rev up your run.

3. Foot. Ball. Season.

Photo: thacover2.com

The games, the excitement, the tailgating! And if you're not into sports, get into the food.

(But maybe try one of these 6 healthier tailgating recipes, instead).

4. Raking leaves.

Photo: autumncozy.tumblr.com

Okay, maybe this chore isn't the best part about fall, but it does burn over 200 calories in 50 minutes according to the National Institutes of Health (based on a 130-pound person). Talk about double-duty yard work.

5. Bonfires.

Photo: hellanne.tumblr.com

And everything roast-able and toast-able. (Like these Banana and Milk Chocolate S'mores, which clock in at 140 calories each.)

6. Cute animals in tiny costumes.

Photo: 4gifs.com

Photo: Photo: thinkingcloset.com

Photo: swagitated.tumblr.com

Not only are they adorable, but looking at funny photos and videos can actually relieve stress. (Though some pets are less than amused.)

Photo: furlocity.com

RELATED: 13 Ways to Beat Stress in 15 Minutes or Less

7. Mornings spent snuggling under a cozy duvet in a chilly room.

Photo: Flickr, via manyfires

RELATED: The Best Pillows for Every Sleep Position

8. All of the soft sweaters.

Photo: Flickr, via ladesign

Finally, you can wear your warmest, thickest knits without (much) sweating.

9. Re-watching Hocus Pocus for the billionth time.

Photo: sugarbaby202.tumblr.com

10. One word: Pumpkins.

Photo: Flick, via galaxyplateau

Pumpkin everything is coming—picking, carving, noshing (and we won't pretend we're not counting down the days to fresh pumpkin pies)—which means, most importantly, the return of...

11. PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES.

Photo: seasonal-love.tumblr.com

Yes, it's happening.

Photo: rich.buzznet.com

Don't fight it.

Photo: autumncozy.tumblr.com

RELATED: 13 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes