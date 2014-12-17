10 Ways to Use Maple Syrup Beyond Breakfast

It seems impossible to think maple syrup could exist without breakfast food. But these 10 lunch, dinner, and dessert recipes prove otherwise.
There's no pairing quite like maple syrup and pancakes. Really, who could resist the sweet liquid drizzled on top a fluffy stack? Together, the two make the ultimate comforting breakfast.
It's impossible to think one could exist without the other...or so you thought. Whether it's lunch, dinner, or a snack, you'd be surprised just how many foods outside breakfast time taste even better with a little maple syrup. In honor of National Maple Syrup Day, here's 10 new ways to add maple syrup to your dishes:
Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash
Calories: 211
Vegetarians and omnivores alike will love this meatless side dish. Not only is it low in sodium, but maple syrup helps brings out the taste of cinnamon and cloves. Get the recipe: Maple-Pecan Sweet Potato Mash
Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber
Calories: 250
For a twist on your usual salmon recipe, glaze the fish with some maple syrup. Mustard, garlic, and cumin amp up the flavor. Get the recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber
Maple Brown Rice Pudding
Calories: 170
Maple syrup tops off this nutrient-rich pudding. The brown rice packs resistant starch, and the almonds are a good source of metabolism-boosting monounsaturated fat. Get the recipe: Maple Brown Rice Pudding
Stuffed Baked Apples with Maple Yogurt Cream
Calories: 266
If you love apple pie, then you'll want to try this treat, which skips the hefty calories of a fattening crust. Plus, maple syrup adds a more natural sweetness. Get the recipe: Stuffed Baked Apples with Maple Yogurt Cream
Maple-Orange Chicken
Calories: 278
Tired of your same old chicken seasoning? Maple syrup mixed with orange juice and white wine is one way to spice up your dish. Get the recipe: Maple-Orange Chicken
Cornmeal Shortcake with Maple Berries
Calories: 327
With 8 grams of protein, this is one satisfying dessert. The blueberries and blackberries taste even better when mixed with maple syrup. Get the recipe: Cornmeal Shortcake with Maple Berries
Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake
Calories: 239
Talk about the perfect dish to make for guests. This pudding-cake hybrid features heart-healthy cranberries combined with maple syrup. Get the recipe: Saucy Cranberry Maple Pudding Cake
Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette
Calories: 168
This great winter salad combines butternut squash, hazelnuts, and Parmesan cheese. Not to mention maple syrup adds sweet flavor to your veggies. Get the recipe: Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette
Hazelnut Shortbread Bars
Calories: 203
Forget the snack bars you'll find at the store. These have a caramelized pecan pie-type filling made from maple syrup and nuts. Get the recipe: Hazelnut Shortbread Bars
Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping
Calories: 380
Maple syrup gives lightly toasted oats a bit of flavor. The best part: Uncooked oats have four times as much resistant starch as cooked ones. Get the recipe: Banana Yogurt Parfait with Maple Oat Topping
