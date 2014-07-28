10 Super Simple Spritzers to Make Now

It’s summertime and the living’s easy. That's all the more reason to shake things up with one of simplest cocktails you can make ever.

Forget everything you know about spritzers, or those watered down wine glasses that are more ice than booze. These libations have gotten a much-needed makeover in time for the balmy months, all thanks to mixologists adding their unique take on the classic refreshing drink.

“During the height of summer, a traditional cocktail is often a bit too formal and aggressive,” says David Solmonson and Lesley Jacobs Solmonson, authors of “The 12 Bottle Bar.”

“Spritzers solve this problem with their combination of effervescence and a flavorful, often bitter, base, which simultaneously refreshes and quenches,” they add.

The perfect spritzer should only require a handful of tasty ingredients readily accessible at your home bar, pack a tantalizing kick, and more importantly, beat the heat day or night.

For some inspiration, check out these 10 super simple spritzers to get your summer party started:

Apricot Pop

Ingredients

1 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz. apricot puree

4 oz. sparkling wine

3 dash orange bitters

Preparation

Build cocktail in mixing glass by adding St. Germain, apricot puree, and bitters. Shake with ice and strain into a champagne flute. Add sparkling wine.

Puttin’ on the Spritz

Mixologist Frank DeBellis of Headless Horseman in New York

Ingredients

½ cup HobNob Chardonnay

½ cup lemon-lime soda

1 lemon slice

1 lime slice

Preparation

Fill glass halfway with ice. Pour chardonnay over ice and top with lemon-lime soda. Add a few lemon and lime slices to glass. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Pomegranate Lime Spritzer

Wine expert David Noto

Ingredients

2 oz. sweet vermouth

2 oz. Campari

2 oz. Altaneve Prosecco

pomegranate seeds

mint leaves

1 lime slice

Preparation

Add all ingredients in a child flute with ice. Stir and add lime slice for garnish.

Red Berry Spritzer

Mixologist Frank DeBellis of Headless Horseman in New York

Ingredients

½ cup Josh Cellars Merlot

¾ cup club soda

fresh berries

Preparation

Fill glass halfway with ice. Pour merlot over ice and top with club soda. Add fresh berries.

Sparkling Honey Fruit Spritzer

National Honey Board (Honey.com)

Ingredients

1/3 cup honey

1 cup frozen berries

1 lime, thinly sliced

1 orange, halved and thinly sliced

3 cups orange juice

3 cups sparkling water

ice cubes

red or white wine

Preparation

Combine honey, berries, citrus slices, and orange juice in a pitcher. Using a wooden spoon, press down on the fruit juice and to mix fruit with the honey. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or longer. Add sparkling water, ice, and wine when ready to serve. Stir to mix.



This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine