10 Refreshing Chilled Soup Recipes

Looking for a super-simple summertime supper? Something crisp and refreshing, but a little more substantial than a leafy salad?

Try cooling down with a chilled summery soup.

Make the most of the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables available at your farmer's market or supermarket (or from your own garden) with these delicious, easy to make recipes:

Cherry Gazpacho

A play on the traditional tomato-based Spanish dish, Megan Kone from Country Cleaver substitutes cherries in her gazpacho for a sweet taste of summer. The cherries add a burst of tartness, she says, which pairs nicely with her garnishes of fresh basil and (you guessed it) more cherries.

Chilled Greek Yogurt Soup

Tori Avey

Talk about dreamy! This soup calls for just eight simple ingredients, including Persian cucumbers and greek yogurt. Founder Tori Avey of the Tori Avey Blog adds milk to her recipe to achieve the true soup texture, and suggests lemon juice or chopped walnuts for even more flavor.

Chilled Strawberry Bisque

Sprinkle Bakes

This sweet strawberry soup from Heather Baird at Sprinkle Bakes makes a wonderful dessert. She even fashions her own caviar with grenadine and Grand Marnier to accompany her chilled bisque. (You probably won't be able to stop at just one bowl, is what we're saying.)

Chilled Avocado Soup With Lobster and Corn

Bite Sized

This creamy soup blends the perfect summertime flavors. Topped with fresh lobster and corn, Jonathan and Jessica Meter from Bite Sized use light ingredients to highlight the natural flavors in their recipe.



