Who says superfoods have to be exotic fruits and leaves from far-away countries? We know of some that are probably already in your pantry: Pulses. These are seeds that grow within pods, such as chickpeas, lentils, and dried peas, and they're loaded with protein, complex carbs, iron, magnesium, and other nutrients to keep you feeling satisfied and energized.

Pulses are "incredibly versatile," says Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor and author of Slim Down Now ($19, amazon.com) . "Plus they're affordable, readily available, gluten free, plant-based, nutrient-rich and rarely trigger allergies."

Wondering how much of your favorite pulse to eat? One serving is 1/4 cup dried or 1/2 cup cooked. Read on for delicious recipes that make delicious use of these little nutrition powerhouses.