10 Easy, Protein-Packed Snacks

Do you feel hungry all the time? Always searching for another snack? Try adding more protein to your diet! This super satisfying macro-nutrient will help you feel full for hours.

Whether you're fueling up for the day ahead or taking a mid-day snack break to ward off those afternoon munchies, high-protein snacks are the best way to keep you going. Snacks with protein give you longer-lasting energy than carb-heavy options, like humongous bagels and muffins, which leave you ravenous just a short while later.

Here are 10 protein-packed (and portable!) snacks that make it easy to stay satisfied.

Mixed nuts

Mixed nuts are a very convenient way to get some protein (and healthy fats). Read up on the best and worst nuts, then try adding dried fruit and seeds for a delicious, homemade trail mix.

Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are an inexpensive and nutritious way to fuel up when you're famished. Boil a half dozen at the beginning of the week for easy on-the-go snacking.

Edamame with sea salt

One cup of edamame pods has about 7 grams of protein. Sprinkle on a little sea salt on them to satisfy a salt craving!

Beef or turkey jerky

Beef and turkey jerky are super travel-friendly and guaranteed to keep you satisfied. Just make sure the one you pick isn't too high in sodium. One of my favorite all-natural brands is KRAVE Jerky.

Greek yogurt with high-fiber cereal

The combination of protein-packed Greek yogurt and high-fiber cereal is both delicious and filling. The two together will ward off hunger pangs for hours.

Turkey and cheese roll-ups

Smear a wedge of spreadable cheese on a few slices of turkey and roll it up. Just like that you have a deliciously satisfying snack.

Salt & vinegar roasted chickpeas

Beans are a great way to add both protein and fiber to your diet and chickpeas are easy to use. These salt & vinegar roasted chickpeas are to die for and are easily transportable for on-the-go snacking.

Protein smoothie

This delicious Power Berry Smoothie has 9 gram of protein and is loaded with antioxidants. Whip it up before heading out the door.

Cottage cheese and fruit

Cottage cheese is loaded with protein, so even just a small portion will fill you up. Try it with fresh berries or pineapple chunks.

Peanut butter and banana sandwich

Nut butters are my go-to when it comes to portable and filling snacks. I love to spread them on two slices of bread with banana slices.

