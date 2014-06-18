10 Easy, Protein-Packed Snacks

Do you feel hungry all the time? Try adding more protein to your diet! This super satisfying macro-nutrient will help you feel full for hours. These snacks make it easy to stay satisfied.
Whether you're fueling up for the day ahead or taking a mid-day snack break to ward off those afternoon munchies, high-protein snacks are the best way to keep you going. Snacks with protein give you longer-lasting energy than carb-heavy options, like humongous bagels and muffins, which leave you ravenous just a short while later.
Here are 10 protein-packed (and portable!) snacks that make it easy to stay satisfied.
Mixed nuts
Mixed nuts are a very convenient way to get some protein (and healthy fats). Read up on the best and worst nuts, then try adding dried fruit and seeds for a delicious, homemade trail mix.
Hard-boiled eggs
Eggs are an inexpensive and nutritious way to fuel up when you're famished. Boil a half dozen at the beginning of the week for easy on-the-go snacking.
Edamame with sea salt
One cup of edamame pods has about 7 grams of protein. Sprinkle on a little sea salt on them to satisfy a salt craving!
Beef or turkey jerky
Beef and turkey jerky are super travel-friendly and guaranteed to keep you satisfied. Just make sure the one you pick isn't too high in sodium. One of my favorite all-natural brands is KRAVE Jerky.
Greek yogurt with high-fiber cereal
The combination of protein-packed Greek yogurt and high-fiber cereal is both delicious and filling. The two together will ward off hunger pangs for hours.
Turkey and cheese roll-ups
Smear a wedge of spreadable cheese on a few slices of turkey and roll it up. Just like that you have a deliciously satisfying snack.
Salt & vinegar roasted chickpeas
Beans are a great way to add both protein and fiber to your diet and chickpeas are easy to use. These salt & vinegar roasted chickpeas are to die for and are easily transportable for on-the-go snacking.
Protein smoothie
This delicious Power Berry Smoothie has 9 gram of protein and is loaded with antioxidants. Whip it up before heading out the door.
Cottage cheese and fruit
Cottage cheese is loaded with protein, so even just a small portion will fill you up. Try it with fresh berries or pineapple chunks.
Peanut butter and banana sandwich
Nut butters are my go-to when it comes to portable and filling snacks. I love to spread them on two slices of bread with banana slices.
