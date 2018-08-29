7 Fall Dinner Recipes That Cost Less Than $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Dinners that won't break the bank
Sure, we all want to buy nourishing ingredients and whip up homemade wholesome recipes. But let's face it: Getting satisfying meals on the table when you're crunched for time and strapped for cash isn't easy.
Here are a few of the 100+ gems you'll find in $10 Dinners.
Mediterranean Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Hands-on time: 25 min.
Total time: 1 hour, 15 min.
Serves 4
Total cost: $8.97
2 small spaghetti squash
1 ¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
½ tsp. black pepper
2 ½ Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
¾ cup finely chopped yellow onion
1 medium carrot, peeled and diced (about ¾ cup)
12 ounces lean ground turkey
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. ground cumin
¼ tsp. smoked paprika
⅛ teaspoon ground dried ginger
Pinch of crushed red pepper
⅔ cup tomato sauce
3 Tbsp. dried cherries
2 tsp. honey
⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese
¼ cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
3 green onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Pierce the whole squash with a fork; place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400°F for 1 hour or until the squash are tender. Cool 30 minutes. Halve the squashes lengthwise; discard the seeds. Sprinkle the squash halves evenly with 1 tsp. salt and the pepper, and drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil.
Meanwhile, heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 ½ Tbsp. oil to the pan; swirl to coat. Add the onion and carrot, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes or until starting to soften. Add the turkey and the next 5 ingredients; sauté 6 to 8 minutes or until turkey is browned, stirring to crumble.
Add the remaining ¾ tsp. salt, tomato sauce, cherries, and honey, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Stir in the feta, olives, and green onions. Adjust the salt and pepper as needed. Divide the mixture evenly among the squash halves. Sprinkle each serving with the Parmesan.
Arrange the top rack of the oven 8 inches from the broiler element. Preheat the broiler to high. Arrange the stuffed squash on a baking sheet; broil 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned and heated. Sprinkle the squash with the chives before serving.
Smoky Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili
Hands-on time: 30 min.
Total time: 8 hours, 30 min.
Serves 9
Total cost: $9.99
1 ¼ pounds ground turkey
3 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided
¾ tsp. black pepper, divided
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 cup Mexican beer
1 cup dried pinto beans
1 ½ Tbsp. chopped canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. smoked paprika
2 medium-sized green bell peppers, coarsely chopped
1 (8-ounce) package dried lima beans
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
5 cups chicken stock
2 ½ cups (½-inch) peeled sweet potato cubes
1 tsp. grated fresh lime zest
½ tsp. fresh lime juice
¼ cup sour cream
1 small ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped
Season the turkey with ½ tsp. kosher salt and ¼ tsp. black pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; swirl to coat. Add the turkey to the pan, and cook for 4 minutes or until browned. Transfer the mixture to a 6-quart slow cooker.
Add the tomato paste to the pan, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Add the beer, and bring to a boil, stirring to loosen the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Boil for 2 to 3 minutes or until reduced by half; stir into the turkey mixture. Add the beans and the next 6 ingredients; stir in the stock. Cover and cook on high for 7 hours. Stir in the sweet potatoes; cover and cook on high for 1 hour or until the potatoes are tender. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Stir the zest and juice into the sour cream; top each serving with the sour cream mixture and avocado.
Salmon & Arugula Salad With Bagel Croutons & Dilly Dressing
Hands-on time: 45 min.
Total time: 45 min.
Serves 4
Total cost: $9.71
2 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
2 Tbsp. canola oil, divided
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 to 2 everything bagels, cut into ½-inch cubes
¼ cup whole buttermilk
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. chopped drained capers
½ tsp. minced dried dill
1 green onion, finely chopped
Pinch of ground cayenne pepper
4 cups arugula
1 medium plum tomato, chopped
1 cup chopped English cucumber
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
¼ cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
Arrange the top rack of the oven 7 inches from the broiler element. Preheat the broiler to high.
Place the salmon, skin side down, on a broiler-safe baking sheet. Brush 2 tsp. oil over the fillets; sprinkle with the salt and black pepper. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes or until the desired degree of doneness. Let the fish cool for 5 minutes; flake with a fork.
Lower the oven temperature to 400°F.
Drizzle the melted butter over the bagel cubes in a large mixing bowl, tossing to coat. Spread the bagel cubes in a single layer over a baking sheet. Bake at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden and crisp, stirring after 5 minutes.
Whisk the remaining 4 tsp. oil into the buttermilk. Whisk in the lemon juice, capers, dill, green onion, and cayenne. Place the arugula in a salad bowl; top with the bagel croutons, salmon, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Drizzle with the dressing; toss. Adjust the seasoning as needed. Top with the cheese, if desired. Serve immediately.
Heat a 12-inch cast-iron pot with tight-fitting lid over medium-high heat. Sprinkle the pork evenly with 1 tsp. salt and the black pepper. Add 1 ½ Tbsp. oil to the pan; swirl to coat. Add the pork; sauté for about 8 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add the tomato paste to the pan, rubbing around to bring as much tomato paste in direct contact with the bottom of the pan as possible; cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in the vinegar; cook until the liquid almost evaporates.
Place the dried porcini mushrooms in a small bowl. Bring 1 cup stock to a boil, and pour into the bowl. Cover and let stand for about 5 minutes or until the mushrooms are rehydrated. Add the remaining 2 ½ cups stock, garlic, mushrooms, and soaking liquid to the pan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until the pork is fork-tender.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil and the butter to pan. Cook until the butter melts, swirling to coat. Add the potato, onion, and cayenne; sauté 6 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add the potato mixture to the pot with the pork; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until the liquid nearly evaporates, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with the green onions. Serve with French bread.
Fettuccine With Squash Noodles & Kale Pesto
Hands-on time: 25 min.
Total time: 35 min.
Serves 4
Total cost: $9.79
3 ¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided
8 ounces uncooked fettuccine
1 medium zucchini
1 medium-sized yellow squash
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Kale Pesto
½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Bring 4 quarts water and 1 Tbsp. salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the pasta; cook until almost al dente, about 7 ½ minutes. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta cooking water.
Run the zucchini and squash through the medium shredder blade of a spiralizer to form long strands.
Return the reserved pasta water to pan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Add the butter, and boil 1 minute or until the butter is melted and emulsified into the water. Add the pasta; cook 30 seconds, tossing until a thin sauce clings to the noodles. Add the zucchini and squash; toss. Remove from the heat; toss with the pesto. Season with the remaining ¾ tsp. salt and the pepper.
Kale Pesto
Trim 9 ounces fresh kale. Blanch the kale in boiling salted water for 1 minute; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain.
Place the blanched kale, 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese, ¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts, 1 Tbsp. grated fresh lemon zest, 2 tsp. minced fresh garlic, and ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper in a food processor; process until finely ground, scraping sides as needed.
With motor running, slowly add ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil to kale mixture, processing until well blended, scraping sides as needed. Makes 1 ¾ cups.
Southwest Chicken & Quinoa Bowls
Hands-on time: 25 min.
Total time: 45 min.
Serves 4
Total cost: $6.92
¾ cup uncooked quinoa
1 ¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided
¾ tsp. ground cumin
¼ tsp. smoked paprika
¼ tsp. garlic powder
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
2 ½ Tbsp. canola oil, divided
1 ½ tsp. sugar
1 (12-ounce) sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes
1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup chopped tomato
1 ½ tsp. minced fresh garlic
½ tsp. grated fresh lemon zest
3 green onions, thinly vertically sliced
½ cup Avocado-Ranch Dressing (see below)
2 (6-inch) pitas, cut in wedges and toasted
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Cook the quinoa in boiling salted water for 15 minutes; drain. Combine 1 tsp. salt and the next 3 ingredients, stirring well. Sprinkle 1 ¼ tsp. seasoning blend over both sides of the chicken. Heat a large oven-safe sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to the pan; swirl to coat. Add the chicken to pan, skin side down, and cook until the skin is golden brown and crisp, about 4 minutes. Turn the chicken over; cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place the pan in the oven. Bake at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes or until the chicken is done. Let stand 5 minutes. Remove the chicken from the bones; chop. Discard the bones (or reserve for stock).
Stir the sugar into the remaining spice blend. Toss the sweet potato with 1 Tbsp. oil. Sprinkle the sweet potato mixture with the sugar-spice blend. Spread the sweet potato mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet; roast at 400°F for about 18 minutes or until tender and golden, stirring potatoes after 12 minutes. Toss the sweet potatoes with the beans. Toss the tomato with the garlic, zest, and remaining 1 ½ tsp. oil. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ tsp salt; toss.
Divide the quinoa among 4 bowls. Arrange ¼ of the sweet potato mixture atop each serving. Spoon ¼ of the tomato mixture beside the sweet potato mixture; place ¼ of the chicken next to the tomato mixture. Sprinkle with the green onions, and serve with the dressing and pita.
Avocado-Ranch Dressing
Hands-on time: 10 min.
Total time: 10 min.
Makes 1 ¼ cups
Total cost: $1.75 per quart
½ medium avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
⅓ cup whole buttermilk
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro leaves
2 Tbsp. Mexican crema or sour cream
¾ tsp. kosher salt
¾ tsp. minced fresh garlic
1 green onion, trimmed
Pinch of ground cayenne pepper
2 Tbsp. canola oil
Toss the avocado with lime juice.
Place the avocado mixture in a blender with the buttermilk, parsley, crema, kosher salt, garlic, green onion, and cayenne pepper; process until smooth. Add the canola oil; process to combine.
Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Sheet Pan Steak With Blistered Veggies
Hands-on time: 24 min.
Total time: 33 min.
Serves 4
Total cost: $9.00
1 small red onion, cut into wedges
Cooking spray
3 Tbsp. canola oil, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 (1 ½-pound) beef flap steak, trimmed (If you can't find a flap steak, look for a sirloin steak.)
8 ounces fresh broccoli florets
2 cups fresh cauliflower florets
1 pound fresh haricots verts (tiny French green beans), trimmed
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
2 tsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tsp. minced shallot
½ tsp. grated fresh lemon zest
¼ tsp. salt
1 small garlic clove, minced
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Arrange the onion on one end of a baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray; drizzle with 1 tsp. oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Bake at 400°F for 5 minutes. Season the steak with salt and pepper, and drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil. Toss the broccoli and cauliflower with 1 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange the steak, cauliflower, and broccoli in a single layer on the baking sheet with the onion. Bake at 400°F for 8 minutes. Remove pan from oven.
Arrange the top rack of the oven 5 inches from the broiler element. Preheat the broiler to high.
Toss the beans with 1 tsp. oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the beans on the baking sheet with the steak and vegetables. Broil 7 minutes or until the steak and vegetables are charred and a meat thermometer registers the steak at 135°F (for medium-rare) or until desired degree of doneness. Remove the steak from baking sheet; let stand at room temperature for 6 to 8 minutes before slicing. Thinly slice across the grain.
Meanwhile, stir together the remaining 1 tsp. oil, butter, parsley, shallot, lemon zest, ¼ tsp. salt, and garlic. Place the butter on the hot steak to melt as it rests; brush evenly over the steak. Serve with the vegetables.