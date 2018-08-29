7 Fall Dinner Recipes That Cost Less Than $10

Sure, we all want to buy nourishing ingredients and whip up homemade wholesome recipes. But let's face it: Getting satisfying meals on the table when you're crunched for time and strapped for cash isn't easy.

Julie Grimes is here to save the day (and your dinner) with her new book, $10 Dinners: Delicious Dinners for a Family of Four that Don't Break the Bank ($22, barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com). Grimes, a former editor at Health sister brands Southern Living and Cooking Light, shares affordable meals that don't require fancy ingredients, prep, or equipment. And if you're not feeding a family of four? Get ready for delicious lunch-ready leftovers.

Here are a few of the 100+ gems you'll find in $10 Dinners.