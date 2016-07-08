This Is Zoe Saldana's Go-To Workout Move​

Less than a year after giving birth to twin boys, Zoe Saldana, 38, was on set filming Star Trek Beyond (out this month) looking svelte and strong. How did she do it? Turkish Get-Ups. "This full-body move challenges all your muscles, especially your core, legs, and glutes, while burning lots of calories," says Ramona Braganza, who trained Saldana for the role.

To do this move, start by lying faceup with your right leg extended, your left foot on the floor, and a 5-pound dumbbell in your left hand, with your arm extended up (A, below). With your eyes on the dumbbell, lift your torso and hips as you press up with your right arm, your right hand slightly behind you (B, below). Bend and slide your right leg under your body to kneel on right knee (C, below). Push into your left foot to stand; press dumbbell to ceiling. Reverse back to "A." Braganza recommends doing this move as your warm-up 4 or 5 times a week.​

Week 1: Do 2 sets of 5 reps per side.

Week 2: Do 3 sets of 5 reps per side with an 8-pound dumbbell.

Week 3: Do 3 sets of 5 reps per side with a 10-pound dumbbell.