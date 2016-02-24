You Need to Watch This Hypnotic Ad Featuring the US Gymnastics Team

Under Armour is at it again with another mesmerizing spot, this time featuring the USA women’s gymnastics team. To the tune of M.I.A.'s "Matangi," the athletes begin their practice in a darkened gym: walking on their hands, flipping through the air, climbing ropes without using their legs(!), and doing pike-ups while hanging from a bar. The ad is a peek at the grueling everyday rituals of their spectacular and gravity-defying sport.

In a nod to the long hours the gymnasts spend training—from early morning to late at night—the video ends with the tagline, "It's what you do in the dark that puts you in the light." According to a company press release, the ad is part of a campaign meant to honor "the 24/7 grind that each athlete pushes through in order to succeed when their moment in the spotlight comes."

We will be cheering when that moment come for the gymnastics team in Rio next summer.