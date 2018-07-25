5 Yoga Stars Share the Pose That Makes Them Feel Their Best

Yoga has 84 basic poses. But with the help of five yoga influencers, we’ve narrowed the list down to the ones that offer the most physical and emotional wellness. Here, these yogis reveal the poses they turn to in order to boost their mood, test their flexibility, and just get a good stretch in. Tune in to the video, follow along, and hear what they have to say.

Noemi Henriquez: Navasana (Boat Pose)

“It changes with the seasons, but one of my favorite yoga poses right now is Boat Pose. I love it so much because I live in this position when I’m sitting. I’m studying right now for physical therapy school, and this pose just opens me up, brings me joy, and it makes me feel good.”

Krissy Jones: Supta Virasana (Reclined Hero Pose)

“My favorite pose is Supta Virasana. It gives your knees, your ankles, and hips a nice stretch, and it’s a backbend, so I like to do it at the beginning of my day.”

Lauren Taus: Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Bound Angle Pose)

“My favorite yoga posture is probably Supta Baddha Konasana, with one hand on the heart, the other one on the belly. It’s sort of a dynamic shavasana, and I have super open hips so it just feels really delicious. And then at the same time for me, resting one hand on my heart and the other on my belly, period—like even in life, when I’m in traffic on the 405 or something—it’s like a physical gesture of friendliness, of kindness. And when we can integrate that into our lives off of the mat, everybody fares a whole lot better.”

Ronnie Howard: Natarajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose)

“I get to see how flexible I am, and yoga isn’t about flexibility, but it’s a cool measure of my development. I can see, ‘Okay, I’m able to go deeper,’ or ‘I can hold it longer,’ or ‘I’m more balanced today.’ And it just looks really cool.”

Chloe Kernaghan: Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

“I have a love-hate relationship with a pose called Gomukhasana, or Cow Face Pose. It is probably one of the hardest poses for me to do, but because of that, I know it’s the pose that I usually should do the most.”

Whether you’re a beginner or ready to take on the Gomukhasana, these are just a few of the many poses you can try. Depending on your goals and attitude toward yoga, these five inspire us to grab our mats and start flowing.