Yoga Poses that Boost Metabolism

By Kate Ashford
Updated October 20, 2013
Burn more calories, strengthen your core, and speed up your metabolism with this slimming series of yoga poses.
Slim down

Try this 10-minute series from yoga expert Kristin McGee and you'll help your metabolism by strengthening your core.

Flow through it (once on each side) three to five days a week.

Dog split

Begin on hands and knees. Exhale; lift knees, push hips up, straighten arms and legs.

Inhale; lift right leg as high as possible.

Knee to nose

Inhale; round back, scoop in abs, and pull right knee to nose.

Exhale; kick leg up to Dog Split.

Knee to right shoulder

Inhale; round back and bend right knee, opening it out to the side. Bring right knee to right shoulder.

Exhale; kick leg up to Dog Split.

Knee to left shoulder

Inhale; bring right knee in and across body toward left shoulder.

Exhale; kick leg to Dog Split.

One-legged plank

Inhale; lower hips, move torso forward so shoulders are over hands; keep right leg up; hold.

Exhale and lower leg. Raise hips; return to start.

Repeat entire series on left.

Yoga Burpee

To get a strong body and get your heart rate up, try this burpee exercise.

By Kate Ashford