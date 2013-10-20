Yoga Poses that Boost Metabolism
Slim down
Try this 10-minute series from yoga expert Kristin McGee and you'll help your metabolism by strengthening your core.
Flow through it (once on each side) three to five days a week.
Dog split
Begin on hands and knees. Exhale; lift knees, push hips up, straighten arms and legs.
Inhale; lift right leg as high as possible.
Knee to nose
Inhale; round back, scoop in abs, and pull right knee to nose.
Exhale; kick leg up to Dog Split.
Knee to right shoulder
Inhale; round back and bend right knee, opening it out to the side. Bring right knee to right shoulder.
Exhale; kick leg up to Dog Split.
Knee to left shoulder
Inhale; bring right knee in and across body toward left shoulder.
Exhale; kick leg to Dog Split.
One-legged plank
Inhale; lower hips, move torso forward so shoulders are over hands; keep right leg up; hold.
Exhale and lower leg. Raise hips; return to start.
Repeat entire series on left.
Yoga Burpee
To get a strong body and get your heart rate up, try this burpee exercise.