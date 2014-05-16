A quick-and-easy yoga routine that will leave your mind and body refreshed.
May 16, 2014
Soothe your mind and body
Try this quick routine created by Health's yoga guru, Kristin McGee. It's designed to fight anxiety, ease backaches, cool hot flashes, and power up your libido.
Child's Pose
Sit on shins with hips resting on heels. Lay chest on thighs and relax with forehead to floor. Hold for 8 to 10 breaths.
Pigeon
Come up to hands and knees and slide right knee forward toward right wrist and right ankle toward left wrist. Slide top of left thigh back. Hold for 5 to 8 breaths.
Seated Spinal Twist
Sit into right hip and swing left leg forward, bending left knee over right leg and placing left foot flat on floor. Rest right elbow on outside of left knee, lifting right hand and pressing thumb and forefinger together. Place left hand on floor behind you. Inhale, lifting torso, then exhale, twisting further to left. Hold for 5 to 8 breaths. Return to Child's Pose and repeat sequence on other side.