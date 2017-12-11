5 Yoga Moves to Relieve Holiday Stress

The fix: Eagle Pose

Why it helps: So many things are calling for your attention right now (family! work! a limited online sale!) that your brain is in overdrive. Eagle helps build concentration as you wrap yourself into the pose and focus on keeping your balance. You’ll also stretch your upper back and shoulders, relieving tension while strengthening your legs and butt.

How-to: Stand tall with arms at sides. Bend knees, balance on right foot, then cross left thigh over right, either resting left toes on the oor or hooking them around the back of right calf. Extend arms in front of you and bring right arm under left elbow, pressing palms together or as close as possible; lift arms, keeping shoulder blades pressed down. Hold, then undo the position and repeat on the other side.