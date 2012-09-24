September is National Yoga Awareness Month, but saying goodbye to the month doesn’t have to mean ceasing your sun salutations.

I’ll admit that I've lost my yoga flow recently—I’m not proud of it, but I’m going to make a conscious effort to pick it back up in October.

Doesn’t the thought of practicing asanas outside in the crisp air make you happy? I’m definitely a bigger fan of fall than I am of winter, so for me, the cooler temperature is just what I need to crank up my fading fitness motivation.

Keep your Zen going through autumn (and all year round) with these moves from Kristin McGee. Whether you practice once a month or daily, follow this routine to tone up, get limber, and clear your mind.

Namaste!