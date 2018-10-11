3 Yoga Lengthening Poses You Might Be Doing Wrong and How to Fix Them

Many of us love the thought of using yoga to sculpt long, lean muscles, but if you can’t seem to get your lengthening poses down, it can be tough to feel like you’re making progress toward that goal. Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who struggles with this type of pose. In fact, in the video above, yoga instructor Kirby Koo is going to show you some easy fixes to lengthening poses students commonly have trouble with.

Tadasana

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and let your arms hang at your sides. Press your shoulders down and back, and draw your chin back to lengthen your spine. Make sure the palms of your hands are facing forward, not in toward your body.

RELATED: This Yoga Flow Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Three-legged dog

With two hands on the ground and one leg in the air, square your hips to the floor to maintain balance. Then, push your hands into the ground, using that force to elongate the leg that’s elevated behind you.

RELATED: This 10-Minute Yoga Flow Will Help You Cultivate Self-Love

Extended side angle

While in a side lunge, bring your bent knee over your ankle, and try to keep your back thigh parallel to the ground. Also, instead of reaching your arm up, lengthen it forward, but still keep it plugged into its socket.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter