Yoga in Times Square? Yes! Celebrate the First Day of Summer at Solstice

You love it when it comes to ringing in the New Year--so why not spend some time in New York City's Times Square on the longest day of the year? You can celebrate the first day of summer and your love for yoga all in one place: At the 11th annual Solstice in Times Square on Friday, June 21.

Times Square—one of the busiest places in New York City or just about anywhere—will be closed off for a day-long yoga festival for more than 16,000 pre-registered participants.

The event includes speakers, booths, demonstrations, and five yoga classes. Featured instructors are all renowned yoga experts from New York City, including Colleen Saidman.

One of the event's sponsors, Athleta, will host three fashion shows with Athleta fitness apparel, and provide free yoga mats to the first 1,200 participants that arrive to each class.

Since the Solstice in Times Square yoga festival is celebrating the longest day of the year, the first class will begin at 7:25 am (sunrise is at 5:25 am) and the last class will end around 9 pm (sunset is at 8:31 pm).

