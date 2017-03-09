‘Yoga Girl’ Rachel Brathen Tells Us How She Calms Anxious Thoughts

The social media star shares her tips for keeping calm, mastering yoga, and her favorite use for coconut oil.

Jacqueline Andriakos
March 09, 2017

Rachel Brathen—or Yoga Girl, as you might know her—is the founder of the mindfulness and yoga video platform oneOeight.com. She also is committed to giving back, and leads social mission trips around the world through her nonprofit, 109 World. Not to mention, Brathen boasts an impressive 2 million followers on Instagram, who, like us, are hooked on her beautiful but real-world Aruba Life. We chatted with Brathen about falling in love with yoga, how she calms anxious thoughts, what it's really like to be a social media star, and more.

RELATED: The Best Yoga Poses for Non-Flexible People

31 weeks today!💪🏼 Feeling good with lots of energy still - people keep telling me that these are the most difficult weeks but so far so good. Poppy has started kicking me in the bladder so hard I almost pee my pants five times a day which is less fun, and I'm having some pelvic girdle pain in the mornings which makes lifting myself out of bed tricky (Dennis has to help me and cracks up the whole time)😂 But once I'm up... I'm up! Still practicing yoga and yes, still inverting when it feels right. Getting some pressure off my hips feels really good even though balance is trickier than normal (but please note that I've practiced yoga for over a decade, teach for a living and know my body very well - I wouldn't put many almost 8-month pregnant women in a handstand). We are super busy with the @island.yoga studio these days - only five days until our grand opening! I'm glad I still have all of this energy because I really need it🙏🏼✨❤️ Wishing you all a beautiful Tuesday! #pregnancy #31weeks #yogaeverydamnday

A post shared by Rachel Brathen (@yoga_girl) on

On how she fell into yoga

"I had a lot of back pain. In the beginning, my practice was really restorative, calm, and focused on healing. When I got over my back pain and my fear of hurting myself more, I realized, 'Wow, my body can be strong and flexible, and I'm learning all these things I never thought I could do.' Yoga started getting really fun for the first time."

On what you can always find in her medicine cabinet

"Coconut oil. I usually do 20 minutes of oil pulling every day to cleanse my mouth. Oh, and a tongue scraper."

RELATED: How to Beat Bloat With Yoga

On what she tells herself when she's feeling anxious

"Trust that life takes you where you're supposed to go. Even the bad stuff—it ends up being something that, hopefully, we can look back at and say, 'Oh, this catapulted me into some exciting change.'"

On why she likes to be vulnerable on social media

"I want to motivate people to be brave and share their stories. You can make a whole positive movement happen by just sharing an emotion and being raw. Sure, you probably get more 'likes' from the more meaningless things, like when you post a bikini shot, but that's not what resonates deep with people and empowers them."

On her advice for sticking with a workout

"You need to find a community and a teacher you really vibe with. There needs to be another purpose than just having a better body."

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up