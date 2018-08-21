The Perfect 10-Minute Yoga Intro for Newbies

No matter your age or size, yoga is hands-down one of the most inclusive and accessible workouts, even for total newbies. There are many different styles—vinyasa, restorative, and bikram, for example—that fit all types of needs. Also good: Yoga has a ton of health benefits that you can cash in on, plus it’s fun. What’s not to love?

Yoga is a physical workout that improves muscle tone, circulation, flexibility, posture, and balance. But it’s also a mental exercise, helping you to chill, energize, and manage stress. It helps you build and maintain muscle, joint, and organ health, as well as reduce your risk of conditions like diabetes and heart disease. The relaxation techniques used in yoga can lessen chronic pain, such as lower back pain, arthritis, headaches and carpal tunnel syndrome, states Natalie Nevins, DO, a board-certified osteopathic family physician on the American Osteopathic Association website.

Not sure where to start? Luckily, all you need is a mat. Wear something comfortable that makes you feel good, and be prepared to connect with your inner warrior. In the video above, Atlanta-based yoga instructor Jaimee Ratliff guides you through a 10-minute yoga session that’s perfect for beginners, taking you from newbie to seasoned yogi in no time. Namaslay, y’all.