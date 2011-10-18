Yoga for a Better Night's Sleep

Score some seriously rejuvenating shut-eye tonight with these peaceful poses from our resident yoga guru, Kristin McGee.My husband may make fun of me for heading to bed before 10 p.m., but I've always been a big believer in the value of beauty sleep. Our bodies need to get a full seven to nine hours of quality rest to look (and feel!) great.

I've also found that what you do before you go to bed can make a huge difference in how well you snooze once you get there. I love my pre-bedtime ritual: this Mermaid sequence. It releases tension in my neck, shoulders, lower back, and hips—all of which can keep me from getting a deep rest. Plus, the side-to-side leaning is very soothing—almost like rocking a baby. After three to five rounds, I climb into bed and easily drift off. Sweet dreams indeed.