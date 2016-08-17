Hate Yoga? 8 Reasons You Really Should Change Your Mind

An awful lot of research has shown that yoga may affect your body at the cellular level. "If you practice it on a regular basis, you'll notice a cascade of health changes that can occur within a relatively short amount of time," says Mindy Caplan, a certified exercise physiologist and yoga instructor. Three things in particular it may help with:

Less back pain: Dozens of studies have revealed that yoga can ease lower back pain.

An improved immune system: Folks who flowed for 90 minutes once a week for 12 weeks had higher antioxidant levels and stronger immune function, per research in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Better numbers: It improves blood pressure, heart rate, and cholesterol, according to a review of 37 studies.