7 Gym Tanks That Will Motivate You to Work Out

Getty Images

Working out with a busy schedule can be hard—but having something cute to wear can help. ​

May 12, 2016

Looking for a mantra to help you conquer your next sweat session? Or just want to declare your workout allegiance at brunch? These tops say it loud and proud.

1
Old Navy Go-Dry Tank

Oldnavy.com

Diehard gym goers can prove their #fitnessgoals with this trendy “Run, Rest, Repeat” tank. 

available at oldnavy.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Spiritual Gangster Peace Love Yoga Muscle Tank

Nordstrom.com

Give off happy yoga vibes while also doing good with this muscle tank. For each top purchased, Spiritual Gangster will donate a meal to someone in need. 

available at nordstrom.com $48
SHOP NOW

3
Forever 21 Active Beat You To It Tank

Forever21.com

Embrace your competitive side during spin class with this fun (and super affordable) top. 

available at forever21.com $13
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Tulah by Soybu Women’s Graphic Tank Top

Target.com

This empowering shirt will inspire you to push yourself to the limit in your next HIIT class. 

available at target.com $17
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Lucy Work Hard Graphic Tank

Lucy.com

The reminder on this bold orange shirt will give you the extra push you need to step it up (it may even inspire a few of your gym mates!).  

available at lucy.com $29
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
UA Studio Sleeveless

Underarmour.com

Let ‘em know you’re feeling the burn from barre class with a soft, comfy top that flaunts just the right amount of skin. 

available at underarmour.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
No Pain No Champagne Burnout Gym Top

Amazon.com

Do you work(out) hard to play hard? This tank transitions perfectly from pilates to mimosas with the girls.  

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up