5 Weird Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Workouts

While using a tracker can help you meet your goals, it’s also possible to get bogged down in your stats. “If you didn’t have a device telling you that you were running three minutes slower than usual, would you be satisfied with your performance?” asks Dyan Tsiumis, head instructor and director of training at Swerve Fitness in New York. Try stashing your wearable for your next workout and focusing on how you feel. Research has also found that dieters who manually logged their activity lost more weight than those who relied on trackers to do it for them.