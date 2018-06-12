People Are Editing Out Their Hip Dips on Instagram—but This Woman Refuses To

She has the best reason to embrace this normal body part.

Blake Bakkila
June 12, 2018

You know hip dips—these are the inward curves above each hip bone that most of us have. Some people have hip dips that are more visible than others, and lots of users on social media edit theirs out, viewing them as a body flaw when these curves are actually totally normal.

So it's refreshing to come across an influencer who is no longer hiding her hip dips and instead celebrating them—and taking to Instagram to demonstrate why others should too.

On Tuesday, London-based influencer Danielle Mansutti—best known for her beauty tips and enviable travel itinerary—shared a message about her hip dips, which used to be one of her biggest body insecurities.

“HIP DIPS!” she wrote. “Something that so many women (and men) have, yet something so hidden away. I’ve had hip dips for as long as I can remember, and have spent the majority of my life feeling like I was the only one in the world who had them.”

HIP DIPS! 💃🏽 Something that so many women (and men) have, yet something so hidden away ✋🏼 I’ve had hip dips for as long as I can remember, and have spent the majority of my life feeling like I was the only one in the world who had them. We live in a world now where a lot of what you see whilst, scrolling through Instagram, is not real. We all know this. Yet we don’t see it. If the girl you’re following edits her hip dips so that they don’t look like they’re there, it’s something you should never compare yourself to, because it is an illusion. I hold my hands up high to admitting my part in skewing my body and editing it to obscene lengths in the past - only to fit in with the other bodies I saw around me... If all influencers are editing their bodies, then the average girl is going to have a completely skewed and false impression of body image. Something to also note is that a few of the bodies you compare yours to weren’t born that way. Liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts and butt implants are becoming a norm - and if it makes someone happy to get that done, that’s entirely okay because it’s their body and their decision. But if you’re like me, someone who has never gone under the knife, never had cosmetic surgery (I’ve had lip fillers as we all know, but I’m talking about proper reconstruction surgery here!) then we do need to remember not to compare our bodies to bodies that have been enhanced. If you have hip dips, just like I do, guess what - it’s normal! Sometimes I love mine and sometimes I don’t, but I’ve accepted that they are a part of me and are a normal thing. Moving forward, I’m continuing my journey of body acceptance and self-love, and I think a big part of that is to show the reality. The more of us who post hip dips, the more normal it will become, and the more women will realise that they are COMPLETELY normal to have them. They’re also a fantastic little dip in my legs to rest my snacks on, so I’m not complaining 🤷🏼‍♀️😂 If you’re part of the hip dip crew, let me know in the comments by sending a “💪🏼❤️” - Have a fantastic day guys! Xx

Mansutti copped to spending a considerable amount of time editing out her hip dips from social photos, in an attempt to fit in with other influencers. But she eventually realized how dangerous this was—making other women who have hip dips view them as unattractive and leading to a skewed idea of what a normal body looks like. 

“We do need to remember not to compare our bodies to bodies that have been enhanced,” she reminded her followers. “If you have hip dips, just like I do, guess what - it’s normal! Sometimes I love mine and sometimes I don’t, but I’ve accepted that they are a part of me and are a normal thing.”

If you’re a member of what she calls her “hip dip crew,” try not to view them unflattering, and definitely don't edit them out of your social images. Instead, take Mansutti's advice to embrace and love your body—which is perfect as is.

