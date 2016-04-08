How to Dress for Rainy Runs

Downpour or drizzle, you can run in the rain when you wear the right gear.
Don’t let a little drizzle dampen your running routine. When equipped with the right gear, you can conquer your workout in any weather. Here, our top picks to keep you cool, dry from head to toe, so you can simply focus on your workout.
1
Go for fitted tights
When picking your rainy-day outfit, fitted is best, especially on the bottom. Baggy clothes will weigh you down and could lead to raw, chafed skin (ouch). Choose workout leggings made from a quick-drying synthetic fabric, like the Nike Dri-FIT Essential Tight.
2
Or just lube your legs
Whether it's too hot for tights or you simply don't like wearing them, no need to worry—lubing up will prevent the dreaded thigh rub. Marathon runners swear by BodyGlide, which comes in a deodorant-like stick and creates a protective barrier against friction.
3
Put a cap on it
No runner wants to be blinded by rain. Keep water out of your face and eyes with a moisture-wicking, waterproof hat, like the Nike AW84 Dri-Fit Knit hat. If you don’t mind your locks getting a little damp, you could go for a visor, which offers a bit more breathability while still shielding your face.
4
Cover up with a shell
Whether the forecast is humid or frigid, a waterproof wind shell—like the UA Storm Layered Up—is an essential layer for your rainy runs. Be sure to get a jacket that repels water but is still sufficiently breathable so you can wear it all year. To really ease your workout, find a jacket that has a hood to keep your head dry and pockets to store valuables you don’t want getting damp.
5
Be noticeable in neon
Along with rainy weather come dark skies and limited visibility—meaning you’ll want to make yourself extra noticeable to motorists. Make sure drivers can see you before they’re too close by adding a pop of neon to your workout wardrobe, like the Women's FILA SPORT Core Essential Racer Performer Tee, which comes in 10 highlighter-bright hues.
6
Steer clear of cotton
Cotton may seem like a smart choice for breathable workout gear, but it's actually the exact opposite. Cotton absorbs moisture and holds onto it like a sponge, which means it gets heavy and takes forever to dry. Stick with gear made of wicking material, even for your socks—you don't want a blister to totally derail your run. The New Balance NBx Hydrotec No Show Double Tab sock is a safe bet.
7
Protect your phone
You don’t need to give up your pump-up playlist to keep your phone safe and dry. Just grab a waterproof case to protect your device from unwanted wetness. Here are the top 5 rated iPhone cases on Amazon, including the SmartSpeed iPhone 6 Case.
8
Stay sure-footed
Sneakers made from GORE-TEX—a light, breathable, and water-repellant material—protect your feet from wet weather and blisters. Look for shoes like the Brooks Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX, which have grooves on the sole to help you trek through slick terrain without slipping.