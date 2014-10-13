Move of the Week: Get Strong Shoulders With the YTWL Exercise

Tone your shoulders or warm up before an upper-body workout with the YTWL exercise, demonstrated in the video above by Health‘s Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee. As you get stronger, you can try it holding light dumbbells.

Here's how to do it: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and bend your knees into a half squat. Scoop in your belly button to keep your back flat and really engage your core. Lifting from the back of your shoulders, raise your arms out at 45-degree angle from your body so they form a "Y." Lower and repeat for a total of 8 reps. Then raise your arms directly out to the sides so that they form a "T;" do 8 reps. Then bend your arms at the elbows and hinge your forearms down so that they form a "W;" do 8 reps. Finish by bending your arms at the elbows to form an "L" and extend them straight overhead for 8 reps.

Try this move: