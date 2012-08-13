What I Learned From My First 5K



For the last few months I have been training for my first 5K using the Couch to 5K program. This past weekend I finally reached my goal and participated in my first ever 5K—Sgt. Keith A. Ferguson 5k Run/Walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.

As a novice runner, I was nervous and worried about anything and everything in the days leading up to the race. Should I eat the morning of the race? If so, what? Am I drinking enough water? Should I run the night before to prepare or will that just burn me out? And is wearing a running skort completely inappropriate or refreshingly stylish?

After consuming several running articles and consulting forums (thanks Google), I learned the go-to answer was "it depends on the person." Nevertheless, I did pick up a few general tips for making your way to the finish line:

During training, focus on breathing properly and maintaining correct running posture. If you do it right from the get go, you’ll be thankful later.

If you're feeling nervous, do a short 20-minute jog the day before. Otherwise, rest before the race to prevent being sore the next day.

Don’t skip breakfast the day of the race—eat something light like a banana or bagel.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids the days leading up to the race.

Condition your sleeping schedule two or three days before the race. Adjust your sleeping habits in advance so that you'll be ready on race day.

Get to the venue as early as possible to avoid pre-race jitters. Warm-up to ease any nerves.

Keep a steady pace. Remember, after the first mile you have another 2.1 miles to go.

Focus on your goal and have faith that you can (and will) get to the finish line.

The night before, I went to bed early as instructed (after downing a few glasses of water), ate a bagel the next morning, and found my way to the starting line with plenty of time to spare.

Standing at the starting line with the over 900 other racers, I was feeling pumped and ready to go despite having to be up about four hours before my usual Sunday wake-up time.

It felt like an eternity, but finally we were off. Making my way across the Brooklyn Bridge and back, I kept a steady (slow) pace for the most part. As racers would pass by, people cheered them on, motivating me to keep moving forward.

Before I knew it, I crossed the finish line.

I wasn’t anywhere near placing in the top 10 or even the top 100, but I’m proud to say I finished...and I did it in my running skort.