These Koala Leggings Are Cute—But They Also Help Disaster Relief Efforts in Australia

As you know, Australia is experiencing its most devastating fire season ever, with more than 16 million acres going up in flames over the span of months. At least 29 people have died, more than 2,500 homes have been demolished, and about half a billion animals have been affected—whether they've been killed or are facing starvation or dehydration due to destroyed habitats, according to The New York Times.

You've also probably seen the tragic videos of koalas being rescued from the burning fires and charred forests, and it's now been said that almost a third of the koalas in New South Wales may have perished in the fires, according to CNN. Koalas are not only an international attraction and a huge part of tourism in Australia, but also a cultural symbol and have found a special place in the hearts of those who travel Down Under.

So it might come as no surprise that people around the globe want to lend a hand to help Australia any way they can, as they come out on the other side of this disastrous time. Werkshop, a California-based athleisure company, is paying homage to the country's cuddly creatures with a brand new koala-printed legging that is cute and functional enough for your workouts, but, most importantly, helps the disaster relief efforts in Australia.

Image zoom Eagle Rock Werkshop - Amazon

To buy: Werkshop Athleisure Koala Leggings ($95; amazon.com)

Werkshop's founder, Tina Z, told Health that her heart hit the floor when she saw the devastation happening in Australia on the news. "I saw a video of local heroes rescuing poor koalas with burned paws and it was completely heartbreaking," she shared. To do her part to help from California, she decided to create koala art, put it on leggings, and donate a percentage of the proceeds to those on the ground in Australia. "When I was about four years old, my uncle—who lived in Sydney—came to visit, and he brought me a small koala stuffed animal that played music. I have had a soft spot in my heart for Australia and koalas ever since," she adds.

While the koala printed legging is sweet and supports a great cause, it's also a hard-working tight that you won't have any trouble adding to your rotation, whether you're rocking it for spin, yoga, jogging, your next gym sesh, or simply for running errands. It boasts a buttery smooth fabric that's super soft against skin, and the neutral grey color pairs well with any sports bra or top in your workout wardrobe. Plus, this tight is designed to be worn with your underwear, and helps to offer security (read: it's not see-through) and extra coverage, so you never have VPL (visible panty lines). Another perk is that this legging is ethically made and uses a sustainable, water-based digital dye-sublimation process, which is free of any harsh chemicals, so you can sweat in it with total peace of mind.

Looking to do your part to support Australia? You can also donate to the Australian Red Cross or the World Wildlife Fund. And if you're currently wanting to expand your athletic wardrobe to coincide with your health and wellness goals for 2020, we suggest snapping up this adorable koala legging since a portion of the proceeds go to disaster relief efforts in Australia.

