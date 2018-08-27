4 Health and Wellness Influencers Share the Mantras They Live By

Do you have a saying that helps get you through the week, something you always repeat to yourself for inspiration? These four health and wellness influencers do. So we asked them to share their mantras—the phrases they rely on to keep going and stick to their goals. In this video, Kirby Koo, Marti Gold Cummings, Elyse Fox, and Will Ahmed tell us the words they live by, and why they keep them focused.

RELATED: Venus Williams, Shay Mitchell, and Other Celebs Reveal the Mantras They Tell Themselves Whenever They’re Feeling Down

“Help yourself, and you will help the world.”

Koo says that this phrase guides her because everything begins and ends with each individual person, she believes.

“I am determined, and I am afraid of nothing.”

Every decision we make in life is our own, Cummings says, and we have to be determined to follow through with those choices. Similarly, the result of our decisions is a product of our own actions, and we can’t be afraid to face it. Her mantra also reminds her of her self-worth. “I use that mantra to let myself know that I am worthy, I am loveable, and I am capable of giving and receiving love,” Cummings says.

“Everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

We’ve all been in situations where we’re following a foolproof plan to reach a goal, but somehow things fall apart. “I can either take it out on myself or I can just say, ‘You know what, maybe this wasn’t the right time, maybe this wasn’t the right day, maybe tomorrow will be better,’” Fox says.

“Find balance.”

We live in stressful times, says Ahmed. By trying to understand those stressors and their origins, we can offset them with actions that makes us feel calm. Exercise, meditation, and napping are three calming activities Ahmed turns to.