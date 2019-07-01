Weight-Lifting Newbie? These Are the Shoes You Need, According to Experts

Steve Debenport/Getty Images

Please, please don't go barefoot.

Trying a new workout can be a great way to refresh your routine and engage muscles in your body that may not be as, well, woke. Take weight lifting, for example: Have you ever come across a televised weight lifting competition and thought to yourself, "That looks cool, but better leave it to the professionals"? Weight lifting may seem like a hardcore activity that you can’t just wade into, but it actually doesn't need to be scary or intimidating, and it’s never too late to dive right in by taking a strength-training class or working with a coach.

So, first things first. What gear do you need? Although some believe in weight lifting barefoot, Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, a New York-based podiatric physician and Fellow at the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons, tells us you should always wear shoes during this activity. "I do not believe barefoot lifting is safe or sanitary," she says. While Dr. Sutera acknowledges that opting for a very thin, minimalist shoe would allow the foot and toe muscles to grip the ground and could provide good stability, she believes weight-lifting shoes are ultimately a safer, more stable choice. "Specific shoes for specific activities are important for injury prevention and better performance," she tells us.

The best shoes for weight training—especially when it comes to doing squats and lunges—have a flat sole, like a skate or wrestling shoe, says Joseph Ciotola, MD, a Maryland-based orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center. Selecting one that shifts the heel too far upward could put pressure on the front of the knee, he explains, which is a no-no. "That can put a lot of stress on the cartilage behind your knee cap, so it’s better to do squats and lunges and weight training, things like that, in a flat sole shoe," Dr. Ciotola says.

What you don't want in a weight-lifting shoe is a feature that you often look for in running shoes: tons of plush, supportive cushioning. "Shoes that are too cushioned like running shoes would not be suitable [for weight lifting]," says Paul Langer, DPM, a podiatrist from Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minnesota. To minimize risk of injury, weight-lifting shoes should be a flat, less-cushioned style that mimics the natural shape of the foot, and has at most a very slight heel.

Below, six top picks from the experts.

1
Nike Metcon 4 Selfie Training Shoe

Not only does the drop-in midsole on the Metcon allow your foot to remain lower to the ground, but it also delivers very light cushioning to support the foot without being bulky like a running shoe. This technology creates a more stable heel with a flexible forefoot for weightlifters. Check and check.

available at amazon.com $175
2
Reebok Crossfit Nano 8.0 Flexweave Cross Trainer

Designed with comfort and the Crossfit community in mind, this flat sole shoe is total win for weight lifting, too. Toe Tection technology contributes to durability in the toe area, so you get a good grip before starting your reps.

available at amazon.com $130
3
Adidas Powerlift 4 Cross Trainer

It may feel weightless, but don't let that fool you: This playful trainer offers major ankle support and an open forefoot flexible toe design, which "offers enough room in the toe box" for weight lifting—and has Dr. Sutera's approval.

available at zappos.com $100
4
Reebok Crossfit Transition LFT Cross Trainer

The sturdy outsole on this trainer delivers grip and durability, while the over-the-laces strap helps lock in the foot for even more support, so you'll feel confident before stepping up to hit your PR.

available at amazon.com $99
5
Five Ten Freerider Pro

This brand specializes in shoes for hiking, climbing, and mountain biking, but biking shoes are actually a great option for weight lifting, since they have a lot of support, says Dr. Ciotola. The Freerider Pro mimics the flat sole of a classic skate shoe, which Dr. Ciotola says works well for doing squats and lunges.

available at zappos.com $150
6
York Athletics The Henry Mid Canvas

Built for gym training and fighting fitness, this stylish, lightweight sneaker is ideal for weightlifting. An internal two-way stretch arch band secures the foot and offers medial and lateral support while soft lining on the inside provides extra comfort during your training sesh. Also great? The launch of this shoe coincides with the brand's partnership with advocate and gold medalist Aly Raisman to kick-off their "Worth the Fight" campaign, a movement to inspire people to fight for their best life—whether that's championing for love, celebrating the hustle, or speaking their own truth.

available at yorkathleticsmfg.com $130
