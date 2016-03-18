7 Wedding Gifts Fit Couples Actually Want

Wedding season is upon us! And whether you're browsing another couple's registry or getting ready to walk down the aisle yourself, let's face itânobody really needs another toaster. Instead, any activeÂ couple will be psyched to receive one of these unique gifts.

Workout-friendly wedding rings

When you wearÂ your wedding bandÂ to the gym, you run the risk of losing it, scratching it, orâworst of allâgetting it caught on something and severely injuring yourself (we do notÂ recommend Googling exactly what can happen).Â If you'd rather not go ringless, there's a smart alternative: the QALO Silicone Ring,Â available in sizes forÂ men ($20; amazon.com)Â and womenÂ ($16; amazon.com). These medical-grade silicone rings are safe to wear while working out, and if you lose yours, it's easy to replace.Â Besides the gym, these rings are great for traveling or swimmingâno need to fret about itÂ slipping off.

Tongue-in-cheek matchingÂ activewear

Couples that sweat together stay together, research shows. Declare undying love, CrossFit style, with the Swolemates tee ($33; amazon.com) and tank ($30; amazon.com) set.

Photo: amazon.com

A splurge-worthy blenderÂ

A great gift is often something that you really want, but you don't want to spend the money on. A perfect exampleÂ is the mother of all blenders: the professional kitchen-gradeÂ Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender ($750; amazon.com). What fitness-loving couple wouldn't love aÂ blender that can whip up nutrient-packed smoothies and juices in seconds? The Vitamix is so powerful that it can also blend homemadeÂ peanut butter and hot soups.

Photo: amazon.com

If $750 is too steep for you (we totally get it),Â there's also the Vitamix 5200 Series Blender ($549; amazon.com), which boastsÂ many of the same features as the professional-grade model, at a price that may be more appropriate for home chefs. You can also opt for a certified refurbished model ($359; amazon.com).

Photo: amazon.com

A camera to capture every adventure

With the waterproof, durable GoPro HERO 4 Session ($199; amazon.com), newlyweds can easily capture every SCUBA dive, snowboard run, or rock-climbing ascent they take on their honeymoon and beyond. Get inspired by watching the video below.

https://youtu.be/luvQwgRZ9bo

A date-night DIY kit

DIY kits let you try something new together, and there's no shortage of options for couples who live the fit life. Kombucha is super-popular among yogis, and thisÂ Flavored Kombucha Brooklyn Kit ($70; williams-sonoma.com)Â gives you everything you need to brew three 1-gallon batches of this fermented tea drink.

Photo: williams-sonoma.com

These days, every marathon, bike race, and adventure event has at least one craft beer tent serving up fancy brews. And homebrewing is growing in popularity. The Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit ($40; amazon.com)Â gives budding brewers all the equipment they need to get started, plus a mix of grains, hops, and yeast to make their first batch.

Photo: amazon.com

Smart solutionsÂ to organize their gear

Whether the soon-to-be-newlyweds are already living together or are waiting until after the big day to cohabitate, getting married means having two of every bike, snowboard, sleeping bag, or whatever other activities the coupleÂ likes to do together. Get organized with smart storage, like theÂ Delta Michelangelo Bike Rack ($80; amazon.com), whichÂ stacks two bikes against the wall, freeing up floor space in your garage or gear closet.Â

Photo: amazon.com

Snow lovers will be grateful forÂ theÂ Rough RackÂ Ski and Snowboard rack ($70; amazon.com), which holds up to eight pairs of skisâincluding polesâor eight snowboards.

Photo: amazon.com

For those who do a little of everything, Target's Household Essentials Triple Sports Storage Bin ($50; target.com) will help conceal clutter.

Photo: target.com

Honeymoon money

AtÂ Honeyfund.com,Â couples can register to receive activities for their honeymoons, such asÂ surfing lessons, hang gliding sessions, guided hikes, and much more. If you aren't sure where the couple plans to vacation, pick something in their hometown (think rock climbing, trampoline park, or tennis lessons).

Photo: Getty Images