Watch Jillian Michaels' Heartwarming Proposal to Longtime Girlfriend Heidi Rhoades

Congratulations are in order for Jillian Michaels! The fitness entrepreneur popped the question to longtime partner Heidi Rhoades on the finale episode of her E! reality show Just Jillian.

To stage the proposal, Michaels invited Rhoades to a private theater, where she played a fake movie trailer that included photos of the couple and their two adorable children, Lukensia, 5, and Phoenix, 3. At the end of the touching video (trust us, there's no way you won't get choked up!), the couple's friends and family held up signs that spelled out the question, "Will you marry me?"

Michaels got down on one knee as the movie ended. "I know I'm an ass---- a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me," she said to Rhoades.

To the camera, Michaels reflected on why Rhoades is "the perfect person" for her. "The only place where there's like a solace, and a respite, and a safe haven is with my family," she said. "Heidi is the nucleus of that family. She's the glue that really holds everything together, and I think without that, I would be lost."

When Michaels appeared on the cover of Health last October, she hinted that a proposal could happen soon. "We were domestic partners. And then we had to co-adopt each other's kids," she said. "Then we were like, 'OK, we're going to wait until everybody can get married.' Now everybody can get married!"