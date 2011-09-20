Walk Off 350 Calories in 45 Minutes

4 of 7 Denise Crew

Sprinting

Pounding the pavement can help lower your level of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone that’s linked with weight gain. While running, you really want to get your heart rate up there—you should be breathless when you ease back into your walk.



Remember to keep your chin up, allowing your gaze to fall naturally a few feet in front of you. Relax your shoulders, and keep your head in line with them so your center of gravity stays at your core.



Continue sprinting for 1 minute.