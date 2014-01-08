Video Move of the Week: Mini Squat with Leg Extension

You probably know quite a few exercises that will work your upper thighs, hamstrings, calves, and butt. But what about those trouble spots, like the the outer side of your thigh (otherwise known as saddle bags)?

Our Video Move of the Week, created by celebrity trainer and fitness expert Tracy Anderson, works just that!

This mini squat with leg extension is a low-impact move that utilizes your own body weight and targets the shoulders, upper back, chest, arms, core, glutes, quads and hamstrings.

Anderson explains how to do it: Start in down dog, with knees slightly bent and legs in a wide stance. Lift your right foot, tucking your right leg in toward your chest (think mountain climber), allowing your left leg to bend deeper (A). Straighten your left leg as you extend the right leg up to the ceiling (B). Return to start. Do 30 to 40 reps.

Try this move: Mini Squat with Leg Extension