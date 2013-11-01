Video Move of the Day: V Lunge Switch

Want to warm up your arms and legs before a high-intensity workout? Try the . It adds a small hand weight, such as a dumbbell or water bottle, to the traditional lunge. This helps increase the intensity of the move while also slowing you down so that you can concentrate on your form and keeping your balance.

In this video, health and fitness expert, Cynthia Sass, RD, shows you how to do it: Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in your left hand. Step your right leg back into a lunge, bending your left knee ninety degrees. Bring the dumbbell under your left leg, and pass it to your right hand. Then, step back to center with your right foot. Repeat on the other side, and keep alternating for one minute.

This exercise helps build up your lower body strength, while also toning your butt. The front leg does most of the work, so it's important to alternate legs while doing this exercise.

Try this move: