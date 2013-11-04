Video Move of the Day: The Cheerleader

Break out your pom-poms and favorite team jersey for this workout move, which builds lower body strength and stamina.

In this video, health expert Cynthia Sass, RD, explains this classic cheer move, which might bring you back to your old high school cheerleading days.

Lower into a squat with your hands on your knees, without letting your knees go past your toes. Stand and raise your hands straight over head (feel free to insert a cheer for your team) kick your right leg high to the side while lowering your right arm to meet it. Repeat on both sides for about a minute.

For added difficulty and muscle toning, hold a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand, or increase the pace and do as many reps as you can in a few minutes.

Try this move: Cheerleader