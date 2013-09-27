Video Move of the Day: Split Squat Rotation





It's hard to find an exercise that does it all, but our Move of the Day does just that!

In this video, fitness and health expert Cynthia Sass, RD, shows you how to do the split squat rotation: While holding a medicine ball or soccer ball, step into a front lunge on one side. Raise the ball over your head and then add an upward rotation to the opposite side of your body.

The move works the arms, shoulders, legs, and glutes. It also helps tone your abs and improve balance.

For added difficulty, use a heavier medicine ball or hold two weights. To make it easier, use a soccer ball or no weights.

Sass recommends repeating on each side for 30 seconds.

Try this move: Split Squat Rotation