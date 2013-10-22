Video Move of the Day: Cross Crawl

The nice thing about the Cross Crawl? You don't actually have to be on the ground to do it. While it's a crawling motion, this move is done while you're standing up--and it can be done anywhere.

In this video, health and fitness expert, Cynthia Sass, RD, shows you how to do the cross crawl: First, stand with your back straight and your arms raised to the ceiling. Then bring your right elbow down and your left knee up to meet it. Alternate sides for two minutes, going as fast as you can.

This two-minute exercise helps build a strong core and gives you a bit of a cardio workout too. For added difficulty, hold 3- to-5-pound dumbbells in each hand.

Try this move: Cross Crawl