Video Move of the Day: Cross Crawl

This two-minute exercise helps build a strong core and gives you a bit of a cardio workout too. For added difficulty, hold 3- to-5-pound dumbbells in each hand.

Ashley Macha
October 22, 2013

The nice thing about the Cross Crawl? You don't actually have to be on the ground to do it. While it's a crawling motion, this move is done while you're standing up--and it can be done anywhere.

In this video, health and fitness expert, Cynthia Sass, RD, shows you how to do the cross crawl: First, stand with your back straight and your arms raised to the ceiling. Then bring your right elbow down and your left knee up to meet it. Alternate sides for two minutes, going as fast as you can.

This two-minute exercise helps build a strong core and gives you a bit of a cardio workout too. For added difficulty, hold 3- to-5-pound dumbbells in each hand.

Try this move: Cross Crawl

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up