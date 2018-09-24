Unleash Your Inner Athlete In Venus Williams's Newest EleVen Activewear Collection

Monday just got a whole lot better. American tennis star Venus Williams is launching the newest EleVen activewear collection today, and it is so good. The best part? You don't have to be even the slightest bit good at tennis to appreciate it.

The EleVen line may have kicked off in 2012, but we are super excited for the new Starlet collection, which is being released just in time for fall. Blue hues melt into crisp winter white, mimicking the night sky as it transitions from light to dark. Romantic, right?

"When designing this collection, I was inspired by one of my favorite parts of day, right after dusk when the stars and moon first become visible, and the hues of blue settle into the dark night sky," Williams told Health. As a result, her newest fitness capsule is romance, sophistication, playfulness, and edge rolled up into one spandex look.

EleVen by Venus Williams

Shop the collection: elevenbyvenuswilliams.com

In the latest drop, you'll find everything from comfy tanks and long-sleeve tees to fierce leggings and anything-but-basic jackets. Of course, it wouldn't be a Williams line without a few nods to the sport she's most passionate about: Adorable tennis skirts and dresses? Check and check.

The pieces in the Starlet collection also have eye-catching details such as back cutouts and sexy mesh panels, and were designed for layering—so transitioning from summer to winter is easier than ever. Sport these versatile, gym-to-street pieces all day long, whether you're heading into a fitness class, grinding it out on the courts, or running errands on the weekend.

Not only is the collection fashion-forward, but it's also functional. The brand uses technology that helps you perform at the best of your ability. EleVen Ozone provides protection from UVA and UVB rays, EleVen Pro-Dri offers breathability and quick-dry performance, and UPF 50 blocks 98% of harmful ultraviolet rays. All you have to concern yourself with is unleashing your inner athlete and crushing your sweat session.

Venus Williams's EleVen Starlet collection is available to shop today at at 1p.m. EST. Don't mind us: We'll be very, very busy adding our most coveted looks into our shopping carts.