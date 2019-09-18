I Didn't Want to Like Vanessa Hudgens's $40 Workout Class, But I Did—And I Might Go Back

This probably isn't a "newsflash" moment, but it needs to be said: Vanessa Hudgens has an incredible body—which isn't terribly surprising given the access to personal trainers, chefs, nutritionists, etc., that most celebs have. (It's definitely easier to achieve your #fitnessgoals if you're surrounded by people who help you do that 24/7.)

But back to V-Hug's bod (do people call her that? IDK, but I like it)—specifically her abs. A workout studio called WundaBar, which only has locations in New York and California, credits itself with Vanessa's super-toned core. Jessica Biel and Emma Roberts are also apparently regulars at the studio.

That hype alone had me curious about what exactly went on in a $40 class at WundaBar, so their NYC-based SoHo studio agreed to let me try it out for free.

I'm not going to lie: When I first walked into the WundaBar studio in New York City, I was intimidated. First, because I don't typically do boutique fitness classes (shout-out to my gym's elliptical machine and stretching mat). Let's just say that when I saw the equipment in WundaBar's studio (machines called WundaFormers, which are similar to standard Pilates reformers), I started sweating before class even started.

Another thing that gave me pause: WundaBar was filled with women who, IMO, looked like they were regulars (i.e., women who have the privilege of working out at 11 a.m. on a weekday—with the wardrobes to match). I was totally ready to be the least experienced person in the class.

Before I get too far into the specifics of my WundaBar workout, you should know what a class typically consists of: It’s advertised as a workout that "combines beautiful biomechanics and traditional Pilates with efficient movement, exceptional flow and a cardio-intense pace to give you the full body burn you’ve been looking for." Literally everything about that sentences says "I don't know what you're talking about but sign me up."

The class started out with some light stretching, then everyone moved in front of our WundaFormers and continued warming up by doing what I can only describe as a one-legged plié (watch our instructor gracefully demonstrate below—I promise I did not look quite like that). We were told to focus on our balance, while doing slow, controlled movements with our arms and legs.

Image zoom Maggie O'Neil

Next, we made our way to our backs on the flat part of our WundaFormers, with our feet flat against the end of the machine. We were instructed to push off, using our thighs and calves, and then land in a slight plié. This exercise actually felt much easier on my knees than typical jump squats—and, rest assured, I still felt the burn in my legs while doing the repetitions.

Image zoom Maggie O'Neil

The last 15 minutes or so of the class was all about stretching and core work. Using a bar attached to the back of the WundaFormer, we were instructed to bring our legs towards and away from our stomachs—a reverse crunch of sorts—which I truly felt in areas of my core I didn't even know existed.

Overall, I loved how low-impact the entire class was. (Just FYI: "Low-impact" doesn't necessarily mean "easy"—it just means I didn't walk away from the class dreading how I might feel the next morning.) Was I a little sore? You bet, but I wasn't wincing every time I walked down a set of stairs. During the 45-minute class, I felt like I worked my arms and legs really well at a comfortable pace (i.e., not grasping for my water bottle during every break), and got in some good stretching, as well.

Do I think that Vanessa's abs are solely the result of her WundaBar workouts? Unclear, leaning towards no—but I'm sure they've definitely helped and in a super-doable, low-impact way; so yeah, I think you can count me in for a second class.

