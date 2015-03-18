This 'Uptown Funk' Dance Routine Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened on a Treadmill

"The best cardio workout! Don't believe me just watch."

Julie Mazziotta
March 18, 2015

We can spot the next fitness trend now: boutique, high-intensity, treadmill dancing classes. And we’ve already found the perfect instructor.

Professional dancer and choreographer Carson Dean expertly syncs his jumps, spins, and high kicks to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit “Uptown Funk” in this minute-and-a-half long video. (Although we have to say, the video from the Dallas high school was slightly more impressive—they danced to the entire song!)

As he wrote on YouTube, "The best cardio workout! Don't believe me just watch." Teach us please, Carson?

