Traveling? Get Toned Arms Anywhere With One Tool (No Weights!)

Now that it's summer, you're out and about much more. Maybe you're traveling with the family or you just don't want to be limited to indoor workouts. If you've done your share of body-weight exercises and you’d like to change it up, you only need one tool that you can take anywhere to tone your arms: a resistance band.

Don't be fooled...they're more challenging than they look!

What kind of band to choose:

If you’re a beginner, you’ll want to look for a band that is a light to moderate thickness. The thicker the band, the more challenging it will be. It’s better to start off easier, then graduate to a thicker band over time as you get stronger.

Well-constructed bands with plastic handles are ideal. They’re great for easier hand grip and allow you to have more control. Here’s one (efficient!) exercise you can do, to target three muscle groups at once: shoulders, biceps and triceps:

Overhead Extension

1. Secure the band under one foot and position the band behind your head. Hold so that your elbows are bent at 90 degrees.

2. Straighten your elbows and extend your arms upward, contracting your triceps. Repeat 10-12 times.

Faith Dey is an ACE-certified personal trainer and health coach, specializing in women’s wellness and nutrition. She has helped certify fitness professionals across the U.S. and is a former co-host of ESPN’s Crunch Fitness.

