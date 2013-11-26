Traveling for Turkey Day? Here's How to Stay Fit On the Go

Squeezing in exercise when traveling can be a challenge—in fact, in a recent survey, 67% of respondents said they found it stressful. But with planning and smart packing, it doesn't have to be, says New York City fitness consultant Amie Hoff. "Plus, exercise helps relieve stress, so it's important to find time for it during the busy holidays." Here, three travel-friendly fitness tools.

Pack it! The super pliable Xfinity Fitness Band (pictured above; $30; sportsauthority.com) serves as resistance tube, dumbbells, and band all in one, so you can sculpt and stretch your body anywhere you go. Bonus: It comes with two workout DVDs.

Book it! Westin hotels offer New Balance gear to borrow, complimentary guided group runs, and specially priced WestinWorkout rooms equipped with personal cardio and strength equipment.

Download it! The Moves app ($1.99; iTunes) logs your daily activity and calories burned and even maps out where you've been, helping you more easily remember your favorite running, walking, and cycling routes when traveling.