Train Like a Spartan With This 4-Part Run

You've probably seen ads for Spartan Races, and other obstacles courses designed to challenge your endurance andÂ fortitude.Â (Picture wall climbs and freezing water plunges!) Training for these events canÂ whip you into killerÂ shape. But they require a lot of planning, money, and sometimes travel. That's why I developedÂ a similar-style workout you can do anywhere. ThisÂ circuit combines cardio and strength training, andÂ is guaranteed to bring outÂ your inner warrior (without all the mud).

Start by dividing yourÂ runâeither outdoors or on a treadmillâinto four segments. (So if youâre running 4 miles, carve it upÂ into 1-mile legs.) Then as youÂ completeÂ each leg, doÂ theÂ exercises describedÂ below.

Part 1

Repeat 2 times

10 Squats

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your shoulders. Push your butt back and squat down until you are parallel with the floor. Push through your heels to stand back up to starting position.

10 Reverse lunges

Photo: Jen Cohen

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Drop your rightÂ foot Â behind you and sink into your leftÂ hip. Bring your right foot forwardÂ to meet your left, and repeat on the other side.Â (Weights are optional.)

Part 2

Repeat 2 times

5 Push-ups

Photo: Jen Cohen

Get into a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Keeping your core tight and your body in a straight line, lower down as far as you can. Press back up while engagingÂ your chest, arms, abs, and legs to returnÂ to your starting position. If needed, you can drop to your knees, but make sure that your body still formsÂ in a straight line from the knees up.

5 Knees-to-elbows

Photo: Jen Cohen

Get into a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Bring your right knee toward your left elbow, while engagingÂ your core, then return itÂ to the ground. Repeat on your left side. Continue alternating until you've completed 5 reps on each side.

Part 3

Repeat 2 times

10 Curtsy lunges

Photo:Â Jen Cohen

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your right leg and step back and to the leftÂ as far as you can. Make sure that your leftÂ knee stays at a 90-degree angle and doesn't go past your toes. Push through your left leg to bring your rightÂ leg back to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating until you've completed 10 reps per leg. (Weights are optional.)

10 Single-leg toe touches

Photo: Jen Cohen

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, chest out, and shoulders back. To begin, lift your rightÂ leg and keep your weight on your leftÂ leg. From here, keeping your chest out and shoulders back, reach down to touch your leftÂ toe. Your leftÂ leg should stayÂ slightly bent throughout the movement, but should not change position from the start to finish of the exercise. Come back up without allowing yourÂ rightÂ leg to touch down, and repeat until you've completed 10 reps on your leftÂ leg. When you're finished,Â repeat on your other leg.Â (Weights are optional.)

Part 4

Repeat 2 times each

30-second Plank

Photo: Jen Cohen

Get into a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart, abs tight, and body in a straight line. Hold for 30 seconds.

30-second Squat hold

Photo: Jen Cohen

Get into a squat position with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width, toes flared out, and your knees above your toes. Hold for 30 seconds.

Jennifer CohenÂ is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur and best-selling author of the new book,Â Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CWâsÂ Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestantsâ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBCâs Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â G+Â and onÂ Pinterest.