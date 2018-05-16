You'll Totally Love Tracy Anderson's New 80s-Inspired Fitness Line

While you may know Tracy Anderson as the pint-sized trainer that helps keep A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Lena Dunham, in camera-ready shape, the truth is the 43-year-old, who is a contributing fitness editor for Health, has a growing fitness empire. Her latest entrepreneurial endeavor: a line of workout clothes in collaboration with luxe athletic brand Heroine Sport.

Officially called the Heroine Sport x Tracy Anderson collection, the seven-piece, 80’s inspired line features body suits, leggings, and sweatshirts in neon and metallic hues with a dash of paint-splattering here and a little color-blocking there.

"My mom really inspired my love of fashion as a child of the 80's— scrunched suede boots, banana combs, ginormous earrings, and an arm full of jelly bracelets, one brighter than the next," says Anderson who is opening her first international studio in Madrid this month. "One of her best friends hand-splatter painted sweats for my sister and I. They were my favorite sweats.”

As far as partnering with Heroine Sport, it seemed like a natural fit for Anderson. "I was already an organic fan of Heroine Sport's genius signature bodysuit and lines,” she says, “but after wearing the black bodysuit 100 times in a row I was craving some electric vibes. I asked if we could go full 80's on their brilliant cuts, and the brand's Founder and Creative Director Nima Taherzadeh was totally game.”

The apparel, which ranges from $120 to $155—and would surely make the likes of Madonna and Cyndi Lauper extremely proud—is currently available on Anderson’s website for presale and will also be sold in her studios starting in June. And we totally can’t wait to rock these pieces (see below) in Anderson’s next class.