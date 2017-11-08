The Go-To Workout Moves of Celebs Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, and More

Look, celebrities are just like you and me. They may have more money in the bank, but when it comes to their bodies, they still have to work at it. Want to see if you can hang with my clients? Give their favorite moves a try.
2 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Plank with Kick and Knee Tuck
How to do it: Start in a plank with legs wide and left knee down (A). Kick left leg under right (B). Return to “A,” then pull right knee in and slightly in front of left (C). Return to “A” and repeat. This move is great for toning and tightening your core.
3 of 5
Lena Dunham’s Cross Lunge Tap to Kick Side
How to do it: Start on hands and knees. Bend elbows to about 90 degrees and cross right leg behind left on a diagonal (A). Push up onto left hand as you lift right leg, swinging it over to the right and kicking it out; right arm reaches up (B). Return to “A” and repeat. This move targets legs, with emphasis on thighs.
4 of 5
Olivia Palermo’s Twisted Side Kick
How to do it: Kneel with right knee behind left. Place right hand on hip and lower left palm to floor (A). Raise right arm as you kick right leg out and up (B). Return to “A” and repeat. This move tones your waist and butt.
5 of 5
Victoria Beckham’s Pull-and-Lift Arabesque
How to do it: Start on hands and knees. Lift left leg, keeping knee bent; pulse up and down (A). Pull left knee in toward left shoulder; extend leg out as you lift hands off floor, reaching right arm forward and up and pulling left elbow back (B). Return to “A” and repeat. This move is great for strengthening your abs and butt.